Doc's AI Tool Screens & Detects TB Within 60 Seconds

Genki utilises 10 million data points to analyse a suspected patient's X-ray, and could be vital in controlling the spread of tuberculosis in India.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#makeinindia

Title of Musical Work

Believe In Yourself

On This Day

19 Nov 2025

Artist

StudioKolomna

License Type

Pro Standard,

License ID

S754266-12865