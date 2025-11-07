AI-Driven Maternal Health Monitoring Ensures Safe Pregnancies for 3 Million Women

New Update
Monitoring vital parameters like ECG and blood pressure, this handy AI device has reached over 14,000 villages across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala!
Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/
In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).
#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#MakeInIndia
Title of the musical work
The Last Hero
Artist
Veaceslav Draganov
License Type
Pro License Number – FxgksR