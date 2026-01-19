He quit engineering to build a Rs 2 crore honey business

#thebetterindia

From engineering to ethical beekeeping, Apoorva BV, the Bee Man of India, built a Rs 2 crore honey business from just two beehives in his bedroom!

Today, his enterprise empowers farmers, tribal women, and hobbyists, while rescuing bees and protecting nature.

His honey even reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan! When we save the bees, we save our future.

