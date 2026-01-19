Authors
Home Videos He quit engineering to build a Rs 2 crore honey business

He quit engineering to build a Rs 2 crore honey business

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

From engineering to ethical beekeeping, Apoorva BV, the Bee Man of India, built a Rs 2 crore honey business from just two beehives in his bedroom!

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, his enterprise empowers farmers, tribal women, and hobbyists, while rescuing bees and protecting nature.

His honey even reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan! When we save the bees, we save our future.

@apoorvbv

#Beekeeping#Sustainability#HoneyBusiness#EmpoweringFarmers#SaveTheBees

[Beekeeping Business India, Honey Production Karnataka, Apoorva BV, Ethical Honey Industry, Bee Conservation]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like