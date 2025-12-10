He Is the Father to 110 Forgotten Souls

I never planned to become a father to 110 forgotten souls — but life chose me.
In our quiet home in Nangal, Punjab, my wife Preeti and I care for abandoned men and women who were once left behind.
From feeding, cleaning, and healing to simply holding a hand, we do it all because no one deserves to walk alone.
Funds are uncertain, challenges endless — but love keeps our doors open.
