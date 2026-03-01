He Entered a Forbidden Forest With Only Compassion | Dr. Ratan Chandra Kar | Andaman Nicobar Islands

Dr. Ratan Chandra Kar arrived in the Andaman Islands in 1998 as a public health doctor, working in one of India’s most remote and sensitive regions. His work focused on healthcare access and disease prevention among isolated tribal communities.

The Jarawa tribe had resisted contact with outsiders for generations due to a long history of violence mistrust and exploitation. Instead of enforcing authority or policy Dr Kar approached them with patience medical care food and respect.

Over years of quiet persistence he helped reduce disease outbreaks improve survival rates and establish trust without coercion. His work became a landmark example of ethical public health practice in indigenous regions.

Dr Ratan Chandra Kar’s contribution to tribal healthcare and humanitarian service was later recognised with the Padma Shri. His story highlights that sustainable change in public health begins with humility empathy and long term commitment.

