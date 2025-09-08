He couldn’t afford school fees, now teaches lakhs for free.

#thebetterindia

Meet Vishal Tiwari, a tailor’s son from Bihar who turned struggles into strength.

From teaching for survival at ₹5,000 a month to launching Study Bharat, he made quality education affordable.

His simple methods, free ‘Har Ghar Shiksha’ batches, and digital reach are empowering lakhs of students to chase their dreams.

Heroes like him are true Digital Gurus — shaping India’s future, one lesson at a time.

