Godawan – India’s Grassland Guardian

From declining numbers to a hopeful rise, a bird once close to vanishing is slowly reclaiming its place in Rajasthan’s skies. Here’s how local communities and conservation teams turned the tide for Godawan, the Great Indian Bustard.#thebetterindia
