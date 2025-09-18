Authors
Home Videos From Walking Barefoot To School To Neutralising Chemical Weapons

From Walking Barefoot To School To Neutralising Chemical Weapons

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Meet Dr Subith Vasu — from Kerala’s muddy fields to global acclaim.

The barefoot boy who once studied under a dim lamp now pioneers hydrogen engines and green fuels.

Advertisment

From topping Kerala’s engineering exam to Stanford PhD, his innovations destroy deadly weapons and power rockets.

Proof that grit and education can rewrite destiny.

#InspiringIndia#ScienceHeroes#Kerala#DrSubithVasu#IndianScientist#InspiringJourney#GreenEnergy#CombustionScience

[Dr Subith Vasu, Indian Scientist, Green Energy, Kerala, Inspiring India]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like
TBI Showcase