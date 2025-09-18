From Walking Barefoot To School To Neutralising Chemical Weapons

#thebetterindia

Meet Dr Subith Vasu — from Kerala’s muddy fields to global acclaim.

The barefoot boy who once studied under a dim lamp now pioneers hydrogen engines and green fuels.

Advertisment

From topping Kerala’s engineering exam to Stanford PhD, his innovations destroy deadly weapons and power rockets.

Proof that grit and education can rewrite destiny.

#InspiringIndia#ScienceHeroes#Kerala#DrSubithVasu#IndianScientist#InspiringJourney#GreenEnergy#CombustionScience

[Dr Subith Vasu, Indian Scientist, Green Energy, Kerala, Inspiring India]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/