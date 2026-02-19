Authors
Home Videos From Ticket Collector to World-Class Dancer | Ankit Kushwah | B-Boy Antique

From Ticket Collector to World-Class Dancer | Ankit Kushwah | B-Boy Antique

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

From checking tickets at the Bhopal railway station to representing India in Breaking across 11+ countries, Ankit Kushwah’s (B-Boy Antique) journey is a testament to the power of grit.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Ankit never stepped into a professional dance studio. His teachers were the "rewind" button on his TV and an obsession with perfection. When his father passed away, Ankit stepped up to support his family by taking over his father’s railway job. While many thought his dancing days were over, Ankit spent his post-shift hours training in silence, fueled by a promise to keep his dream alive.

Today, he is one of the most decorated breakers in the country, proving that your background doesn't define your destination.

#AnkitKushwah#BreakDance#Inspiration#Bhopal#NeverGiveUp#TeamIndia#BreakingIndia

Advertisment

[Ankit Kushwah, B-Boy Antique, Indian Breaking, Break Dance India, Bhopal Breakdancer, Inspirational Story India,  Bboying, Street Dancer ]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like