From Sweeping Platforms to Station Master | A Story of Determination | Railway Service

From sweeping railway platforms to becoming a Station Master, her story is pure grit.

Meet Urmila Dhiwar, who once spent long days cleaning tracks and platforms under the harsh sun.

After exhausting 10-hour shifts, she returned home and studied late into the night, determined to change her life.

With no coaching, limited resources, and only self-belief, she cleared the Station Master exam in 2023.

Her journey proves something powerful:

Determination can transform survival into success.

