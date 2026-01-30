From Losing My Legs to the President’s National Award

#thebetterindia

"I once lost my ability to walk, and with it, my freedom.

But instead of giving in, I turned my pain into purpose.

I created RampMyCity to break the barriers that kept me—and so many others—excluded from the world.

Every ramp, every accessible space is a step toward dignity for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and parents with strollers.

In 2024, I was humbled to receive the National Award as a Best Role Model.

My dream is simple: a world where accessibility isn’t a privilege, but a right for all."

~ Prateek Khandelwal

