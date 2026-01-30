From Losing My Legs to the President’s National Award

"I once lost my ability to walk, and with it, my freedom.
But instead of giving in, I turned my pain into purpose.
I created RampMyCity to break the barriers that kept me—and so many others—excluded from the world.
Every ramp, every accessible space is a step toward dignity for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and parents with strollers.
In 2024, I was humbled to receive the National Award as a Best Role Model.
My dream is simple: a world where accessibility isn’t a privilege, but a right for all."
~ Prateek Khandelwal
Feeling inspired? Share this to spread the motivation and inspire others!
#InclusionMatters#RampMyCity#AccessibleIndia#Rampwalk#BarrierFreeIndia
[Barrier Free India, RampMyCity, Ramp walk, Inspiring India, Disability Inclusion, Accessible Public Spaces, Inclusive Design Solutions]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/