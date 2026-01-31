From a security guard in Delhi to a Show Opener on the ramp.

I started practicing on a village rooftop in UP while people mocked me. Forced to work early due to financial struggles, I eventually quit my job to chase this dream.
With just my mother’s savings and sheer grit, I never looked back.
8+ shows later, I’ve learned: Dreams don’t need big cities—they just need the courage to keep walking.
