From a security guard in Delhi to a Show Opener on the ramp.

From a security guard in Delhi to a Show Opener on the ramp.

By Video Team - The Better India
I started practicing on a village rooftop in UP while people mocked me. Forced to work early due to financial struggles, I eventually quit my job to chase this dream.

With just my mother’s savings and sheer grit, I never looked back.

8+ shows later, I’ve learned: Dreams don’t need big cities—they just need the courage to keep walking.

