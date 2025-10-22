Women Earn Lakhs From 'Crunchy Cupz'

What if the cup you sip your tea from… was completely edible? Sounds crazy, right?
Ponnada Manikumari and Alamuri Kezia Himabindu quit their jobs, learned an edible cup technique from Italy, and launched Crunchy Cupz — ragi, rice, and corn cups that are eco-friendly, non-toxic, and even export-ready.
Watch the full video to see how they’re turning small ideas into a plastic-free revolution!
credits: crunchy_cupz on IG.
