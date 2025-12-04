Authors
Two 17-Year-Olds Turn Thekua into a ₹1 Crore Brand!

By Video Team - The Better India
From a roadside thekua to a ₹1 crore dream!

Meet 17-year-olds Jayanta and Kailash from Bengal — two friends who turned a humble snack into Shuddh Swad, a brand reviving India’s traditional flavours.

What began after one bad bite is now spreading pure, homemade goodness across the country.

