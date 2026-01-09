Taste doesn’t lie in his hands it lies in his courage.

From surviving poverty to overcoming unimaginable loss, Chef Ratna Bahadur Tamang’s journey is a testament to unbreakable courage.
Despite losing both hands in a tragic accident, he chose to cook again, inspiring millions with his resilience.
Now, from his kitchen in Kathmandu, Ratna spreads the message: Disability is not inability.
With support, dreams can become hope for millions.
If you wish to support Ratna in his dreams, you can help him by visiting this link 👇
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cooking-without-hands-support-ratnas-kitchen-studio-dream?attribution_id
@ratnatamang
#Inspiration#MasterchefIndia#ChefRatnaTamang#Nepal
[Cooking, Chef Ratna Bahadur Tamang, Master Chef India, Nepal, Inspiring India]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/