Taste doesn’t lie in his hands it lies in his courage.

#thebetterindia

From surviving poverty to overcoming unimaginable loss, Chef Ratna Bahadur Tamang’s journey is a testament to unbreakable courage.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Despite losing both hands in a tragic accident, he chose to cook again, inspiring millions with his resilience.

Now, from his kitchen in Kathmandu, Ratna spreads the message: Disability is not inability.

With support, dreams can become hope for millions.

If you wish to support Ratna in his dreams, you can help him by visiting this link 👇

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cooking-without-hands-support-ratnas-kitchen-studio-dream?attribution_id

Advertisment

@ratnatamang

#Inspiration#MasterchefIndia#ChefRatnaTamang#Nepal

[Cooking, Chef Ratna Bahadur Tamang, Master Chef India, Nepal, Inspiring India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/