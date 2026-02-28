Stop Microwaving Black Plastic | The Toxic E-Waste Secret | Choose Better | Agrileaf | Areca Leaf

Stop! That black plastic takeaway box could be recycled e-waste. ⚠️ Every time you microwave it, you might be leaching toxic chemicals into your meal.

With over 93 million biryanis ordered annually, the scale of plastic waste is staggering. But Atishay and Avinash of AGRILEAF have found the solution in nature. 🌿

By turning fallen Areca leaves into 100% compostable, chemical-free packaging, they are proof that Sustainable Living is possible without sacrificing convenience.

Will you make the switch for your next meal? Tell us in the comments! 👇

