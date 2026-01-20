Selling Momos Funded Their Mother’s Cancer Treatment

#thebetterindia

They said girls shouldn’t sell food on the streets.

They said no one would marry them.

Anjali and Neelu chose survival over silence.

With their mother battling cancer, they built a momo cart from scratch—facing judgement, doubt, and long empty hours.

Today, Sisters Momos runs two carts in Agra.

Their mother’s treatment is complete.

And the voices that mocked them now cheer the loudest.

