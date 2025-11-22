Rs. 1 Lakh a Kg: Mushrooms In a Bottle

#thebetterindia

Meet Pune’s Shailesh Modak—an ex-software engineer who swapped the 9-to-5 grind for rare Himalayan Cordyceps mushrooms!

After failed tries at beekeeping, hydroponics & saffron, he trained at IISER-Solan, grew Cordyceps in glass bottles, and now earns ₹12L/year through 365Dfarms.

Selling at nearly ₹1L/kg and lasting 1.5 years, these stamina-boosting mushrooms changed his life. Would you try growing Cordyceps?

