Living With Parkinson’s, Cooking Became Her Therapy.

"At 14, I learned I had Parkinson’s.
Walking and speaking were tough, but cooking became my therapy.
It brought me to MasterChef India, a dream come true.
Now, I dream of opening a café where people with disabilities work alongside me.
Life has taught me that as long as we keep trying, we never truly lose."
~ Manisha Sharma
#Parkinsons#MasterChefIndia#Inspiration#DisabilityInclusion
[Cooking Therapy, MasterChef India, Parkinson's Journey, Disability Inclusion, Inspiring Woman]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/