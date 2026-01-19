Authors
Living With Parkinson’s, Cooking Became Her Therapy.

By Video Team - The Better India
"At 14, I learned I had Parkinson’s.

Walking and speaking were tough, but cooking became my therapy.

It brought me to MasterChef India, a dream come true.

Now, I dream of opening a café where people with disabilities work alongside me.
Life has taught me that as long as we keep trying, we never truly lose."
~ Manisha Sharma

