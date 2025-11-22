Authors
India's First Organic Ice-cream Powered By The Sun!

By Video Team - The Better India
From sneaking scoops at his grandparents’ shop to building India’s first organic ice cream brand, Suhas Shetty’s journey is pure inspiration!

With no funding & countless failures, he cracked a patented formula using gond for preservative-free scoops.

Today, IceBerg runs on 95% solar power, has 75 outlets, and churns out guilt-free treats worth ₹25 Cr a year.

