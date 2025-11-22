India's First Organic Ice-cream Powered By The Sun!

#thebetterindia

From sneaking scoops at his grandparents’ shop to building India’s first organic ice cream brand, Suhas Shetty’s journey is pure inspiration!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With no funding & countless failures, he cracked a patented formula using gond for preservative-free scoops.

Today, IceBerg runs on 95% solar power, has 75 outlets, and churns out guilt-free treats worth ₹25 Cr a year.

#SustainableLiving#OrganicIceCream#HealthyDesserts#MadeInIndia#GuiltFreeTreats#IceCream#Innovation

[Organic Ice Cream, Solar Powered Factory, Healthy Desserts, Sustainable Brand India, Natural Ingredients]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/