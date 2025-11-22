India's First Organic Ice-cream Powered By The Sun!

From sneaking scoops at his grandparents’ shop to building India’s first organic ice cream brand, Suhas Shetty’s journey is pure inspiration!
With no funding & countless failures, he cracked a patented formula using gond for preservative-free scoops.
Today, IceBerg runs on 95% solar power, has 75 outlets, and churns out guilt-free treats worth ₹25 Cr a year.
