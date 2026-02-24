India’s First Food on the Go? | The Real Origin of the Kathi Roll | Kolkata

"Born from chaos, perfected for convenience, and loved across generations!

In the 1930s, Kolkata witnessed a quiet food revolution. At Nizam’s, a simple problem sparked an iconic idea—how do you enjoy juicy kebabs without the mess? The answer changed Indian street food forever. Fire-grilled meat was wrapped in a flaky, buttery paratha, creating the Kathi Roll, India’s original “food on the go.”

From British officers during the Raj to today’s rushing office-goers, this humble wrap crossed classes, eras, and borders—becoming a global symbol of Indian street food brilliance.

