History of Lucknow’s Legendary Basket Chaat

Ever wondered how one chaat stall became a legend in Lucknow?

Since 1992, Hardayal Maurya has made chaat without shortcuts — fresh ingredients, hand-ground spices, and flavours that never changed with trends. One plate turned into loyalty, and loyalty turned a small stall into a city icon.

Today, he isn’t just serving chaat, he’s serving tradition.

Watch the video to see why people still line up here.

Would you try Lucknow's Chaat King?

