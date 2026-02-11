Authors
History of Lucknow’s Legendary Basket Chaat

By Video Team - The Better India
Ever wondered how one chaat stall became a legend in Lucknow?

Since 1992, Hardayal Maurya has made chaat without shortcuts — fresh ingredients, hand-ground spices, and flavours that never changed with trends. One plate turned into loyalty, and loyalty turned a small stall into a city icon.

Today, he isn’t just serving chaat, he’s serving tradition.

Watch the video to see why people still line up here.
Would you try Lucknow’s Chaat King? Tell us in the comments below!

