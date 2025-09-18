From Cow Herder To 8 Crore Ghee Empire

Once a cow herder, Gujarat’s Ramesh Ruparelia now exports handcrafted Bilona ghee to 123+ countries.
Through failure, debt, and sheer grit, he turned one cow’s gift into 40+ premium ghee varieties—some worth ₹2 lakh/kg.
His journey proves: with resilience and roots in tradition, even humble beginnings can create global impact.
