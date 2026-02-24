From ₹20 Meals to ₹2.5 Crore Empire | The Inspiring Story of Amma Kitchen | Devni Devi

From a small kitchen in Patna to building a ₹2.5 crore food business, Devni Devi’s journey is the definition of resilience and heart.

Married at 16, she spent decades cooking for a family of 25. Feeding people was never new to her. But when she noticed students surviving on poor quality meals, she decided to step in.

With just ₹20 per plate and zero business background, “Amma” started serving fresh, home style food made with care. There was skepticism. There was doubt. There was silence.

But there was also consistency.

Today, Amma Kitchen in Patna stands as a thriving legacy and a powerful example of women entrepreneurship in India.

This is more than a food business success story.

It is proof that it is never too late to start.

And that purpose driven entrepreneurship always wins.

