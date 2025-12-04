Farmer's 'Traditional Clay Meals' Become a Hit

#thebetterindia

Ever wondered how food tastes when cooked in clay pots?

At Mitti Rasoi, founded by Haryana’s Neeraj Sharma, you don’t just eat from earthenware—you learn how to cook, clean, and care for it too!

A café and classroom in one, it’s reviving India’s ancient kitchen wisdom. Come, reconnect with the earth—one clay-cooked meal at a time.

Want to experience this unique kitchen? You can reach Neeraj at 94664 55703.

