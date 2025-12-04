'Farm In a Room' Now Earns Her Rs 5 Lakh/Month

#thebetterindia

She grows gold — not in fields, but in her own room!

From 50 mushroom bags to a ₹60 lakh-a-year empire, Dr. Basu Choudhary turned curiosity into cultivation, and her home into a hub of opportunity.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Watch the reel to see how this Bhopal homemaker is redefining growth — one mushroom at a time!

Credits: Dr. Basu choudhary [cordyceps_militaris_official on IG]

#MushroomQueen#WomenEntrepreneurs#DrBasuChoudhary#Bhopal#WomenInAgriculture#Cordyceps

[Dr Basu Choudhary, mushroom farming, women entrepreneur, Bhopal, Cordyceps, exotic mushrooms]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/