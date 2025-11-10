'Farm In A Room' Now Earns Her Rs 5 Lakh/Month

She grows gold — not in fields, but in her own room!
From 50 mushroom bags to a ₹60 lakh-a-year empire, Dr. Basu Choudhary turned curiosity into cultivation, and her home into a hub of opportunity.
Watch the reel to see how this Bhopal homemaker is redefining growth — one mushroom at a time!
Credits: Dr. Basu choudhary [cordyceps_militaris_official on IG]
#MushroomQueen#WomenEntrepreneurs#DrBasuChoudhary#Bhopal#WomenInAgriculture#Cordyceps
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/