Couple Turns 'Ghar Ka Khana' Into Travel-Ready Meals

#thebetterindia

When wanderlust meets home comfort.

Meet Amit & Shalu Murarka — the couple behind Spice Up Foods, making ghar ka khana travel-ready!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From dal-chawal to pav bhaji, their freeze-dried meals stay fresh, tasty & nutritious for 6 months — no preservatives!

Now, over 30,000 travellers enjoy the warmth of home, anywhere in the world

@SpiceUpFoods

#TravelWithTaste#IndianFood#StartupIndia#HealthyEating#FoodInnovation#SustainableLiving#TheBetterIndia

[Freeze Dried Meals, Indian Ready Meals, Travel Food India, Healthy Instant Food, Spice Up Foods, Startups of India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/