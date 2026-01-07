Couple Turns 'Ghar Ka Khana' Into Travel-Ready Meals

When wanderlust meets home comfort.
Meet Amit & Shalu Murarka — the couple behind Spice Up Foods, making ghar ka khana travel-ready!
From dal-chawal to pav bhaji, their freeze-dried meals stay fresh, tasty & nutritious for 6 months — no preservatives!
Now, over 30,000 travellers enjoy the warmth of home, anywhere in the world
@SpiceUpFoods
#TravelWithTaste#IndianFood#StartupIndia#HealthyEating#FoodInnovation#SustainableLiving#TheBetterIndia
[Freeze Dried Meals, Indian Ready Meals, Travel Food India, Healthy Instant Food, Spice Up Foods, Startups of India]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/