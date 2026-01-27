TT Jagannathan

#thebetterindia

Did you know? In the 1970s, exploding cookers were a real danger! But one Indian innovator changed that with a simple yet genius fix.

An IIT Madras gold medallist and Cornell graduate, Jagannathan led TTK Prestige through five decades of change.

But his most powerful legacy was the invention of the Gasket Release System (GRS) that made pressure cookers safer for every Indian family.

And instead of patenting it, he shared it with the entire industry. Because people mattered more than ownership.

The Padma Shri 2026 doesn’t just honour an industrialist.

It honours a belief:That real nation-builders don’t chase applause.

They quietly make everyday life better.And that legacy? It lives on in every Indian kitchen.

