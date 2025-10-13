The Sustainability Changemaker Blueprint: Meet India's Eco-Fixers

What if one village produced no waste? What if you could grow a forest with just one litre of water per tree?
These aren't theories—they are real solutions working in India today. And this is The Sustainability Changemaker Blueprint: your inside look at the people and projects that are solving India's biggest crises, right now.
This film is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a sustainable India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Introduction: A Village That Produces NO Waste?
The Reality Check: India's Environmental Crisis by the Numbers
The Waste Blueprint: Engineering a Circular Economy with Dr. Sudipti Arora
The Land Blueprint: Healing 1500 Acres of Toxic Soil with Dr. Lal Singh
The Wildlife Blueprint: Reconnecting Forests with Vivek Menon & Wildlife Trust Of India
The Water Blueprint: The "1-Litre Tree" Revolution with Sundaram Verma
The City Blueprint: Homes that Work Like a Tree with Chitra & S Vishwanath Of Biome
16:00 - Your Role: How You Can Implement This Blueprint
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha