The Sustainability Changemaker Blueprint: Meet India's Eco-Fixers

What if one village produced no waste? What if you could grow a forest with just one litre of water per tree?

These aren't theories—they are real solutions working in India today. And this is The Sustainability Changemaker Blueprint: your inside look at the people and projects that are solving India's biggest crises, right now.

This film is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a sustainable India.

IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:

The Introduction: A Village That Produces NO Waste?

The Reality Check: India's Environmental Crisis by the Numbers

The Waste Blueprint: Engineering a Circular Economy with Dr. Sudipti Arora

The Land Blueprint: Healing 1500 Acres of Toxic Soil with Dr. Lal Singh

The Wildlife Blueprint: Reconnecting Forests with Vivek Menon & Wildlife Trust Of India

The Water Blueprint: The "1-Litre Tree" Revolution with Sundaram Verma

The City Blueprint: Homes that Work Like a Tree with Chitra & S Vishwanath Of Biome

16:00 - Your Role: How You Can Implement This Blueprint

#EcoFixers#SustainabilityBlueprint#TheBetterIndia#ClimateSolutions#GreenIndia#EnvironmentalSolutions#ZeroWasteIndia#WaterConservation#WildlifeConservation#Afforestation#CircularEconomy#EcoInnovation#SustainableDevelopment#Changemakers#India#TBIShowcase#Phytoremediation#Biogas#SolveForIndia

Join the Movement:

Which of these blueprints inspired you the most? What is one small change you can make in your community? Share your thoughts and actions in the comments—let's build a community of changemakers!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Support The Better India:

Like this video to help these stories reach more people.

Share this blueprint with future changemakers.

Subscribe and turn on notifications for more stories of impact.

Credits:

“On High Alert” licensed via Music Vine: JKG5OYJX24P7DXXR

“Light” licensed via Music Vine: W9CJA64X6NHIUL0A

“New Growth” licensed via Music Vine: GGNPHKUSZMPN2ZMH

“Festivals Of India” licensed via Music Vine: FK1LNPOOLVPXBHKM

“Momentum” licensed via Music Vine: IFXVHDCI82M4S9IM

“Besharam” licensed via Music Vine: MA7K9LERTDEODY5A

Coordination- Manabi Katoch

Produced by - Ishita Bajpai

Script By- Sanchari Pal

Edit By- Ranit Mukherjee and Milan Joshi

Cinematographer- Ashok Kumar Meena,

2nd Camera- Raj Singh Chouhan & Dipti Gorh

Drone Camera- Ashish Choudhary.

Anchor & VO: Ishita Bajpai

Color Grading- SAJUMON R D

About The Better India:

The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha