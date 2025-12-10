Authors
Home Videos Film The Real Hero Behind “Border 2”: Nirmal Jit Singh Shekon

The Real Hero Behind “Border 2”: Nirmal Jit Singh Shekon

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Sandese aate hain… from the skies of Srinagar.

One pilot. Six enemy jets.
A battle that rewrote history.

As Border 2 arrives, rediscover the real story India can never forget - Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, whose bravery still echoes across Srinagar’s skies.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

@diljitdosanjh

#IndianArmy#ParamVirChakra#RealHeroes#IndianAirForce#Border2#DiljitDosanjh

[Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra, Indian Air Force Hero, 1971 Indo-Pak War, Border Movie, Diljit Dosanjh]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like