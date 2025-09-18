Authors
Home Videos Film The Oxford Post Grad Behind 200 Cr Sensation 'Lokah'

The Oxford Post Grad Behind 200 Cr Sensation 'Lokah'

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

From Oxford to ₹200 Cr blockbuster!

Meet Santhy Balachandran, co-writer of Lokah—Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero saga.
Raised in Kerala, she left academia for her passion in the arts, creating the unforgettable Chandra.

Advertisment

With her parents’ support, Santhy’s leap reshaped cinema for women.
Here’s to more powerful stories front and centre!

#Lokah#WomenInCinema#SanthyBalachandran#MalayalamCinema#WomenInFilm#FemaleSuperhero#BlockbusterHit#InspiringJourney

[Santhy Balachandran, Lokah Movie, Malayalam Cinema, Female Superhero, Women In Cinema]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like
TBI Showcase