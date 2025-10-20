India’s Justice Fixers | The Social Changemaker Blueprint

Behind every invisible citizen, every unclaimed soul, every closed door — someone decided to fight back.
These are the Fixers. Social changemakers who are bridging the gap between laws and lives.
This isn’t charity — this is structural change. These people are turning policy into practice and dignity into action.
This film is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India’s largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a more just and inclusive India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Introduction: Who are the Fixers?
The Reality Check: India’s deep structural exclusions by the numbers
The Identity Blueprint: Legal IDs for Denotified & Nomadic Tribes (Mittal Patel & VSSM)
The Dignity Blueprint: Last rites and respect for the unclaimed (Jas Kalra & TESF)
The Social Fabric Blueprint: Ending widow ostracism in villages (Pramod Zinjade & Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal)
The Liberation Blueprint: Ending manual scavenging & securing livelihoods (Ashif Shaikh & Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan)
The Inclusion Blueprint: Jobs and access for persons with disabilities (Vineet Saraiwala & Atypical Advantage)
16:00 - Your Role: How you can support and replicate these fixes
• Legal identity for 5 lakh invisible citizens
• 20,000 unclaimed souls given dignity
• 41,000 lives freed from manual scavenging
• 10,000 villages freed from widow ostracism
• Hundreds of people with disabilities placed in jobs
Change doesn’t begin with a system. It begins with a person.
#TheBetterIndia#IndiaFixers#SocialJustice#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#HumanRights#ImpactStories#Hope#ManualScavenging#WidowRights#Inclusion#Identity#DNT#AnuradhaBhosale#MittalPatel#JasKalra#PramodZinjade#AshifShaikh#VineetSaraiwala
Join the Movement:
Which of these blueprints inspired you the most? What is one small change you can make in your community? Share your thoughts and actions in the comments—let's build a community of changemakers!
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha
Support The Better India:
Like this video to help these stories reach more people.
Share this blueprint with future changemakers.
Subscribe and turn on notifications for more stories of impact.
Credits:
Production Manager - Manabi Katoch
Produced By - Madhura Sen
Script By - Sanchari Pal
Edit By - Prajananda Acharya
Anchor & VO: Madhura Sen
Cinematographer- Virendra Pratap Singh Rajput
Color Grading- SAJUMON R D
Music Credits Youtube Music
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia