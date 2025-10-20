India’s Justice Fixers | The Social Changemaker Blueprint

Behind every invisible citizen, every unclaimed soul, every closed door — someone decided to fight back.

These are the Fixers. Social changemakers who are bridging the gap between laws and lives.

This isn’t charity — this is structural change. These people are turning policy into practice and dignity into action.

This film is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India’s largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a more just and inclusive India.

IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:

The Introduction: Who are the Fixers?

The Reality Check: India’s deep structural exclusions by the numbers

The Identity Blueprint: Legal IDs for Denotified & Nomadic Tribes (Mittal Patel & VSSM)

The Dignity Blueprint: Last rites and respect for the unclaimed (Jas Kalra & TESF)

The Social Fabric Blueprint: Ending widow ostracism in villages (Pramod Zinjade & Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal)

The Liberation Blueprint: Ending manual scavenging & securing livelihoods (Ashif Shaikh & Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan)

The Inclusion Blueprint: Jobs and access for persons with disabilities (Vineet Saraiwala & Atypical Advantage)

16:00 - Your Role: How you can support and replicate these fixes

• Legal identity for 5 lakh invisible citizens

• 20,000 unclaimed souls given dignity

• 41,000 lives freed from manual scavenging

• 10,000 villages freed from widow ostracism

• Hundreds of people with disabilities placed in jobs

Change doesn’t begin with a system. It begins with a person.

