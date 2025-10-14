How an Ex-Engineer Designed the Iconic Costumes of the 500-crore Kantara!

#thebetterindia

From coding to costumes — Pragathi Shetty’s journey is pure inspiration.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Once a software engineer, she followed her heart into the world of cinema, bringing Tulunadu’s vibrant culture to life in Kantara.

Every thread she designed told a story of devotion, tradition, and love.

Meet the woman whose artistry helped shape a 500-crore cinematic legend.

#WomenInCinema#IndianCinema#CulturalHeritage#BehindTheScenes#InspiringWomen#CostumeDesigner#Kantara

[Pragathi Shetty, Kantara, Costume Designer, Women in Indian Cinema, Tulunadu Culture, Rishab Shetty Films]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/