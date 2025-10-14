How an Ex-Engineer Designed the Iconic Costumes of the 500-crore Kantara!

From coding to costumes — Pragathi Shetty’s journey is pure inspiration.
Once a software engineer, she followed her heart into the world of cinema, bringing Tulunadu’s vibrant culture to life in Kantara.
Every thread she designed told a story of devotion, tradition, and love.
Meet the woman whose artistry helped shape a 500-crore cinematic legend.
