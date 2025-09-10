From empty pockets, countless auditions — 20 years to stardom

#thebetterindia

From walking barefoot with broken shoes to walking red carpets—Darshan Kumar’s journey is grit personified.

He once survived on Parle-G and water, faced endless rejections, yet never quit.

From theatre under legends to breakthrough in Mary Kom and fame in The Family Man and The Kashmir Files—he proves no struggle is wasted. Dreams come true if you refuse to give up.

