From Domestic Help’s Son to Oscar Glory: Vishal Jethwa

He grew up watching his mother clean homes so he could dream freely.
From selling pads and coconut water to countless auditions, rejections, and self-doubt — Vishal Jethwa never stopped moving.
Today, his performance in *Homebound* is Oscar-shortlisted.
From background dancer to Cannes, his journey proves one thing:
Your beginnings don’t define your destiny — your courage does.
