From Domestic Help’s Son to Oscar Glory: Vishal Jethwa

He grew up watching his mother clean homes so he could dream freely.

From selling pads and coconut water to countless auditions, rejections, and self-doubt — Vishal Jethwa never stopped moving.

Today, his performance in *Homebound* is Oscar-shortlisted.

From background dancer to Cannes, his journey proves one thing:

Your beginnings don’t define your destiny — your courage does.

