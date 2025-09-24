Authors
From Dharavi to Bollywood's Comedy King

By Video Team - The Better India
From selling pens in Dharavi’s streets to ruling Bollywood comedy, Johny Lever’s journey is pure inspiration.

Born in poverty, he faced family struggles and even despair at 13. But mimicry became his escape, earning laughs, a name, and a future.

Over 350 films later, he’s the Comedy King — proof that even from the darkest corners, laughter can rise, and pain can fuel greatness.

