Authors
Home Videos Fashion Village Girl Now Rules the Runway

Village Girl Now Rules the Runway

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

"From village streets to ruling the runway.
I trained in a mud house storeroom,
my rooftop as a ramp,
my phone as an audience.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

People doubted. Life broke me.
But one scroll reignited the dream.

With YouTube, courage, and my mother’s ₹10,000 savings,
I took my first walk.

Today I walk the ramp —
and behind me, village girls walk braver."

@secret_model_2025

#WomenEmpowerment#SmallTownDreams#ChasingDreams

[Women Empowerment, Small Town Dreams, Indian Fashion Journey, Rural Talent, Inspiring Indian Women]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like