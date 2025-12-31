Village Girl Now Rules the Runway

#thebetterindia

"From village streets to ruling the runway.

I trained in a mud house storeroom,

my rooftop as a ramp,

my phone as an audience.

People doubted. Life broke me.

But one scroll reignited the dream.

With YouTube, courage, and my mother’s ₹10,000 savings,

I took my first walk.

Today I walk the ramp —

and behind me, village girls walk braver."

