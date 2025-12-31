Village Girl Now Rules the Runway

"From village streets to ruling the runway.
I trained in a mud house storeroom,
my rooftop as a ramp,
my phone as an audience.
People doubted. Life broke me.
But one scroll reignited the dream.
With YouTube, courage, and my mother’s ₹10,000 savings,
I took my first walk.
Today I walk the ramp —
and behind me, village girls walk braver."
@secret_model_2025
