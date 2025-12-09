The First Indian to Lead Chanel’s Show in New York!

#thebetterindia

At just 25, Hyderabad’s Bhavitha Mandava has made history — becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show.

From topping exams to studying at NYU, from a chance subway scout to walking for Bottega Veneta, she kept choosing courage.

Her family watched in tears as her dream turned real.

From a subway ride to Chanel’s stage — Bhavitha didn’t wait for a path, she carved one.

