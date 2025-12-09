The First Indian to Lead Chanel’s Show in New York!

At just 25, Hyderabad’s Bhavitha Mandava has made history — becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show.
From topping exams to studying at NYU, from a chance subway scout to walking for Bottega Veneta, she kept choosing courage.
Her family watched in tears as her dream turned real.
From a subway ride to Chanel’s stage — Bhavitha didn’t wait for a path, she carved one.
#Inspiration#FashionJourney#IndianTalent
[Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel Model, Chanel’s Show in New York, Indian Model, Global Success, Runway Model]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/