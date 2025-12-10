Small-Town Girl Walks the Ramp!

From a rooftop ramp and toothbrush mascara to the Elite Miss Rajasthan stage — her journey is proof that courage beats circumstance.
She trained through bruises, whispers, and trolls, but one spark of motivation brought her dream back to life.
Today, she’s the first girl from her village to walk that stage, and she’s not stopping until she helps others chase theirs too.
@KusumSain01
#Inspiration#ChaseYourDreams#IndianModel
[Motivation, Success Story, Rural Talent, Women Empowerment, Modelling Journey, Rajasthan]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/