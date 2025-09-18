She Stitched Her Dreams Into Reality

#thebetterindia

From childhood newspaper costumes to today’s viral upcycling reels, I stitched dreams into reality.

With no money for new clothes, Mom and I improvised—sparking my love for fashion.

A corporate job funded my first sewing machine and “Fix With Me” series. People mocked, but brand deals followed.

Even after losing Dad, his memory pushed me forward. I named my thrift store after him—every piece I upcycle carries his name, his warmth, and the belief he planted in me. Proof that passion and grit can transform scraps into stardom.

~ Rachel D'Cruz

