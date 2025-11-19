From School Dropout to Global Brand Founder at 57

Dropped out at 17. Married young. Struggled to feed her kids.
But Saraswathi Thangavel from Coimbatore never let go of her school-day craft — basket weaving.
From selling a few “boring” koodais to building Koodai by Saras, a global fashion brand, she’s turned struggle into style.
Now 57, she trains 55+ rural women to earn with dignity.
Proof that dreams don’t retire — and resilience rewrites destiny.
