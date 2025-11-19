Authors
From School Dropout to Global Brand Founder at 57

By Video Team - The Better India
Dropped out at 17. Married young. Struggled to feed her kids.

But Saraswathi Thangavel from Coimbatore never let go of her school-day craft — basket weaving.

From selling a few “boring” koodais to building Koodai by Saras, a global fashion brand, she’s turned struggle into style.
Now 57, she trains 55+ rural women to earn with dignity.

Proof that dreams don’t retire — and resilience rewrites destiny.

