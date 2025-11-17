Dropped Out of Engineering, Now Designs for Netflix Stars

"I dropped out of engineering—today, I design for Netflix stars.
From Solapur to Pune, from a 3/10 CGPA to a sewing machine bought with months of savings—my journey has been anything but “sensible.”
I left BITS Pilani with ₹2,000, started stitching in a tiny 1BHK, and trusted my art.
Then came the messages from Bhumi, Rida, Uorfi. At 22, I’m proof that failure can rewrite your destiny."
~ Nikhil Gajare
