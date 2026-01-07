Couple Makes Mannequins from Textile Waste!

#thebetterindia

This Indian couple turns 100 old T-shirts into one eco-friendly mannequin!

At their Tamil Nadu factory, Mani and Amutha transform textile waste into biodegradable displays — chemical-free, solar-powered, and made by local women.

They’ve already recycled 17 lakh T-shirts and sell 2 lakh mannequins a year.

Lighter, greener, and sustainable — would you want every store in India to switch to these?

