Couple Makes Mannequins from Textile Waste!

This Indian couple turns 100 old T-shirts into one eco-friendly mannequin!
At their Tamil Nadu factory, Mani and Amutha transform textile waste into biodegradable displays — chemical-free, solar-powered, and made by local women.
They’ve already recycled 17 lakh T-shirts and sell 2 lakh mannequins a year.
Lighter, greener, and sustainable — would you want every store in India to switch to these?
