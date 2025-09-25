60% less carbon emission denim

#thebetterindia

Meet Sakshi Kumari, NID post-grad who’s rewriting denim’s future!

With her brand Statement Denim, she rescues waste fabric, transforms it into bold styles & ensures zero scraps—even bits become paper or accessories.

Advertisment

Her process slashes carbon emissions by 60% & saves water. Once called “unscalable,” she proved them wrong & won ₹1.2 crore. Her mantra? Nothing is waste until it’s truly wasted. :

#SustainableFashion#Denim#EcoFriendly#ZeroWasteDesign#ConsciousConsumer#GreenInnovation

[Sustainable Fashion, Denim, Carbon Neutral Fashion, Zero Waste Clothing, Eco Friendly Jeans, Ethical Fashion]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/