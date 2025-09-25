60% less carbon emission denim

Meet Sakshi Kumari, NID post-grad who’s rewriting denim’s future!
With her brand Statement Denim, she rescues waste fabric, transforms it into bold styles & ensures zero scraps—even bits become paper or accessories.
Her process slashes carbon emissions by 60% & saves water. Once called “unscalable,” she proved them wrong & won ₹1.2 crore. Her mantra? Nothing is waste until it’s truly wasted. :
#SustainableFashion#Denim#EcoFriendly#ZeroWasteDesign#ConsciousConsumer#GreenInnovation
[Sustainable Fashion, Denim, Carbon Neutral Fashion, Zero Waste Clothing, Eco Friendly Jeans, Ethical Fashion]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/