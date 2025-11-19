Smashing Stereotypes: Miss Universe To Single Motherhood

#thebetterindia

Sushmita Sen turned every “you can’t” into “watch me.”

At 18, she walked into Miss Universe with a Sarojini-stitched gown, sock-made gloves, and unstoppable grit — and made history. A visit to an orphanage changed her forever.

She fought society to adopt at 21, becoming a mother on her own terms. Her journey reminds every woman: look in the mirror — your conviction is your true beauty. On her birthday today, we celebrate the woman who redefined motherhood with courage and conviction.

