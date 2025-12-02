Sharib Hashmi: The Real Family Man

Behind JK’s strength was his love — his wife, Nasreen.
A four-time cancer warrior, she held Sharib Hashmi’s hand through every storm — from quitting his job to years without work after Filmistaan.
Just when The Family Man changed everything, Nasreen was diagnosed with oral cancer.
But they fought back, together. Today, she’s his courage, his backbone — and he’s earned a place in all our hearts.
