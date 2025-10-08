Selling Water Bottles to Making ‘Kantara’ a ₹332 Cr Phenomenon!

From selling water bottles to ruling the box office — Rishab Shetty’s journey is pure grit.
Raised in a small Karnataka village, he grew up performing Yakshagana, dreaming big while taking odd jobs to survive.
Years later, he created ‘Kantara’, a ₹332 Cr cultural phenomenon rooted in Bhuta Kola tradition.
Proof that no dream is too small — only unstoppable.
