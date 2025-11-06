Authors
Home Videos Entertainment Satish Shah Got a Kidney Transplant — Just to Extend Life And Care For His Ailing Wife

Satish Shah Got a Kidney Transplant — Just to Extend Life And Care For His Ailing Wife

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

He got a kidney transplant — not to live longer for himself, but to care for his ailing wife.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Satish and Madhu’s love story began with persistence and ended with quiet devotion.
From three rejections to 50 years of togetherness, he called her his “lucky charm” till the end.

Some love stories don’t need grand gestures — just lifelong, gentle care.

#SatishShah#RIPSatishShah#LoveStory#CoupleGoals#ForeverLove#TrueLove#LifeAndLove#Inspiration#Heartwarming

[Love Story, Satish Shah, Couple Goals, RIP Satish Shah, Bollywood]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like