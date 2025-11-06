Satish Shah Got a Kidney Transplant — Just to Extend Life And Care For His Ailing Wife

#thebetterindia

He got a kidney transplant — not to live longer for himself, but to care for his ailing wife.

Satish and Madhu’s love story began with persistence and ended with quiet devotion.

From three rejections to 50 years of togetherness, he called her his “lucky charm” till the end.

Some love stories don’t need grand gestures — just lifelong, gentle care.

