Real Heroes Don't Trend

#thebetterindia

Real heroes don’t chase the spotlight—they build it.🌱

From dusty villages to bustling towns, they turn deserts green, light up classrooms, and spark revolutions of kindness.🚲📚

Advertisment

💙No blue ticks, no red carpets—just grit, dreams, and a million unspoken thank-yous.

🌟While the world scrolls past, we turn up the volume on their fight.

On September 18, watch the unsung and uncrowned shine brighter than any trend. ✊✨

🚀 The Better India introduces India's largest celebration of real-life heroes – TBI Showcase, presented by Optum and supported by M3M Foundation.

Advertisment

📅 Date: 18th September, 2025

⏲️ Time: 6:00 PM IST

📍 Facebook & Youtube | Streaming On Sep 19, From 6 PM IST

👉JOIN THE CELEBRATION! Because true hype isn’t fame—it’s change.🔥

Discover More At : https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/

@m3mfoundation845

@Kali.the.change | @mahig_

#RealHeroesDontTrend#TBIShowcase2025#TBIShowcase#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/